2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

57,655 KM

Details Description

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
D180 R-Dynamic HSE, DIESEL, AWD, MASSAGE, PANO,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

57,655KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR D180 R-DYNAMIC HSE | 2.0 LITRE I4 | 180HP | AWD | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | WINDSOE LEATHER | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | 22-INCH WHEELS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE



Land Rover's latest addition to its Range Rover lineup was a stylish and functional compact luxury SUV, the 2019 Range Rover Velar. The 2019 Velar has a sleek beige exterior body with smoother body lines compared to other Range Rover vehicles. This Velar is powered by a 2.0 Liter Inline-4 Diesel engine with 180 Horsepower 317 ft-lbs of torque. Although having more streamlined body, this SUV still comfortably seats 5 Passengers in its Black Premium Windsor Leather seats. Modern and well appointed, the cabin is assembled from high-quality materials combined and executed in novel ways. This Velar also InControl Touch Pro Duo screens that limit the buttons in the car to bare minimum. The two glossy 10-inch touchscreens, which are augmented by the Velars standard digital gauge cluster, look incredible.







The Velar still comes with Land Rover's off-road DNA. You will get an electronic air suspension; permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow, and Sand modes; torque vectoring by braking; dynamic stability control!







The R-Dynamic HSE is the highest trim you can get for this car. It comes with features like Heated and Vented front seats that also have Massage function, you will also get Adaptive Crusie Control Windsor Leather Interior, Heads Up display and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

