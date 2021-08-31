+ taxes & licensing
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR D180 R-DYNAMIC HSE | 2.0 LITRE I4 | 180HP | AWD | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | WINDSOE LEATHER | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | 22-INCH WHEELS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Land Rover's latest addition to its Range Rover lineup was a stylish and functional compact luxury SUV, the 2019 Range Rover Velar. The 2019 Velar has a sleek beige exterior body with smoother body lines compared to other Range Rover vehicles. This Velar is powered by a 2.0 Liter Inline-4 Diesel engine with 180 Horsepower 317 ft-lbs of torque. Although having more streamlined body, this SUV still comfortably seats 5 Passengers in its Black Premium Windsor Leather seats. Modern and well appointed, the cabin is assembled from high-quality materials combined and executed in novel ways. This Velar also InControl Touch Pro Duo screens that limit the buttons in the car to bare minimum. The two glossy 10-inch touchscreens, which are augmented by the Velars standard digital gauge cluster, look incredible.
The Velar still comes with Land Rover's off-road DNA. You will get an electronic air suspension; permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow, and Sand modes; torque vectoring by braking; dynamic stability control!
The R-Dynamic HSE is the highest trim you can get for this car. It comes with features like Heated and Vented front seats that also have Massage function, you will also get Adaptive Crusie Control Windsor Leather Interior, Heads Up display and much more.
