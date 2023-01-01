$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P300 R-Dynamic SE, AWD, BLACK EXTERIOR PKG, NAV
- Listing ID: 9598447
- Stock #: PC8927
- VIN: SALYL2FX4KA227093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,288 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR P300 R-DYNAMIC SE | 296HP | AWD | PREMIUM BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | CLEAN CARFAX
The Range Rover Velar is a revolutionary member of the Range Rover family, sitting between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. Taking glamour, modernity and elegance to an exceptional new level, it combines an emotionally charged DNA and unquestionable design pedigree.
This Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic SE is powered by a high-performance Ingenium 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Turbocharged Gas engine that features upgrades to the boosting system that allows it to make 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Land Rovers legendary All-Wheel Drive System with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics. The Velar R-Dynamic also features electronic air suspension, permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, and multiple customizable driving modes, as well as torque vectoring by braking, and dynamic stability control and more.
This model features a Silicon Silver Premium Metallic finish with the Premium Black Exterior Package, 20-inch Style 1032 Satin Dark Gray wheels, a Black Contrast Roof and more. Inside it features an Ivory White/Black Windsor leather interior with Grand Black Veneer trim throughout, a Meridian Surround Sound System, Navigation, Heated and Cooled seats, a Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Assistance with 360-degree Camera System, Heated Steering Wheel and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
