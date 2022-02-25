2019 Lexus ES 300

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$42,999 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 7 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Stock #: M15107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,773 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

