2019 Lexus IS 300

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8181048

8181048 Stock #: I18674A

I18674A VIN: JTHC81D25K5034429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,300 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.