Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus IS 300

55,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus IS 300

2019 Lexus IS 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus IS 300

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 8181048
  2. 8181048
  3. 8181048
  4. 8181048
  5. 8181048
  6. 8181048
  7. 8181048
  8. 8181048
  9. 8181048
  10. 8181048
  11. 8181048
  12. 8181048
  13. 8181048
  14. 8181048
  15. 8181048
  16. 8181048
  17. 8181048
  18. 8181048
  19. 8181048
  20. 8181048
  21. 8181048
  22. 8181048
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8181048
  • Stock #: I18674A
  • VIN: JTHC81D25K5034429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Toyota Sienna 8...
 86,444 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry
 57,368 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry
 297,855 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory