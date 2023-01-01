Menu
2019 Lexus IS 350

53,014 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2019 Lexus IS 350

2019 Lexus IS 350

2019 Lexus IS 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,014KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10032135
  Stock #: LN14301A
  VIN: JTHCZ1D24K5016288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14301A
  • Mileage 53,014 KM

Vehicle Description

This Black on Black Leather 2019 IS350 AWD F Sport Package 2 is a one owner vehicle , Clean Carfax, Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane department, Heated Steering Wheels, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

