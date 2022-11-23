Menu
2019 Lexus IS 350

57,221 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus IS 350

2019 Lexus IS 350

2019 Lexus IS 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9421819
  • Stock #: LT20004A
  • VIN: JTHCZ1D21K5016295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Auto Dimming Mirrors

