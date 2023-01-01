Menu
2019 Lexus IS 350

37,200 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus IS 350

2019 Lexus IS 350

2019 Lexus IS 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9538558
  Stock #: LN14186A
  VIN: JTHCZ1D28K5016309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14186A
  • Mileage 37,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Value, Fully loaded, This Liquid Platinum on Black Leather 2019 IS350 AWD F Sport package 3 is a one owner vehicle , Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto Dimming Mirrors

