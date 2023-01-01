$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2019 Lexus IS 350
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9538558
- Stock #: LN14186A
- VIN: JTHCZ1D28K5016309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14186A
- Mileage 37,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Best Value, Fully loaded, This Liquid Platinum on Black Leather 2019 IS350 AWD F Sport package 3 is a one owner vehicle , Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.