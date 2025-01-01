Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE!</strong></em></span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> </span> <strong>***NO ACCIDENTS***LEATHER***SUNROOF***NAVI***</strong> Discover luxury and performance in this stunning 2019 Lexus NX 300, with only 87,428 KMs on the odometer. This compact SUV combines a bold exterior design with a refined interior, offering a perfect blend of style and functionality for modern drivers. Step inside to experience first-class comfort with premium leather seating, a spacious cabin, and advanced technology features including an intuitive infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system. The NX 300 also boasts impressive safety features, including advanced airbag systems and Lexus’ Safety Sense package for added peace of mind. Powered by a responsive turbocharged engine, this SUV delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Lexus NX 300 is ready for it all. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this luxurious and reliable SUV!</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #2c2c2c; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px;>***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****</span></p><p> </p><p>We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!</p><p> </p><p>***Financing***</p><p> </p><p>We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.</p><p> </p><p>***Price***</p><p> </p><p>FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;><span class=s1 style=font-kerning: none;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695</span></p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

