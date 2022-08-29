$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus NX 300h
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
- Listing ID: 9157732
- Stock #: 99546A
- VIN: JTJBJRBZ7K2110571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,225 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Lexus NX 300h is dressed in Caviar Grey exterior paint, brown/black leather interior and 18” alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.5 liter engine with high voltage hybrid system, CVT transmission and All Wheel Drive! Comes with a 8” infotainment screen, dual climate control, power and heated front seats, navigation, USB input, Bluetooth, reverse camera, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, lane departure assistance, tire pressure monitoring system and much more! Come in for your test drive with Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (JTJBJRBZ7K2110571) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
