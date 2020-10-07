2019 Lexus NX

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Phone Trip Computer Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Sports Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Center console trim: alloy Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Locking differential: center Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Rolling code security: remote Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Real time traffic Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Impact sensor: door unlock Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Wheel spokes: 5 4WD type: on demand Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Gauge: boost Armrests: rear center with cupholders Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Infotainment: Enform Trip odometer: 2 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Front fog lights: LED Front brake diameter: 11.7 Grocery bag holder Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Rear brake diameter: 11.2 Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Roof rails color: chrome Impact absorbing seats: dual front Axle ratio: 4.12 Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Rocker panel color: black Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Slacker Yelp stocks weather Smart device app function: lock operation Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Navigation app: Scout GPS Link Cornering Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning reclining maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer with washer Google POIs with read function vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking passenger seat cushion iHeartRadio front pedestrian Facebook

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.