2019 Lexus NX

14,883 KM

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

300 F SPORT, AWD, CAM, HEATED, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

14,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6170997
  Stock #: PC6373
  VIN: JTJBARBZ3K2192153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Circuit Red w/Metallic Sport Trim
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6373
  • Mileage 14,883 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LEXUS NX300 | F-SPORT | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTIALTED SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START | 10.3 INCH DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Offering a blend of sporty handling and cross-over practicality, this beautiful 2019 Lexus NX300 comes with an 2.0L I4 235HP 258ft lbs engine including a twin-scroll turbocharger w/intercooler, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive. With its striking yet classy White exterior, sporty Red and Black leather interior, and 18" Sporty alloy wheels, this vehicle is sure to turn heads.







This beautiful family Crossover adds to its futures Heated & Cooled Seats, Power moonroof, Heated Mirrors,Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Back-Up Camera, 8-Way Driver Seat & 8-Way Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, High Clearance Lamp. and LED running lamps.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Tachometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Sports
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Center console trim: alloy
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Rolling code security: remote
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Gauge: boost
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Infotainment: Enform
Trip odometer: 2
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front fog lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Grocery bag holder
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Roof rails color: chrome
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Axle ratio: 4.12
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Rocker panel color: black
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Slacker
Yelp
stocks
weather
Smart device app function: lock operation
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
Cornering
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
Google POIs
with read function
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
passenger seat cushion
iHeartRadio
front pedestrian
Facebook

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

