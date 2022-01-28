Menu
2019 Lexus NX

42,111 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus NX

2019 Lexus NX

300

2019 Lexus NX

300

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

42,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8185008
  • Stock #: 18850A
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ4K2197118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

