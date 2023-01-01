$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2019 Lexus NX
300
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9817183
- Stock #: LN14320A
- VIN: JTJBARBZ4K2199290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14320A
- Mileage 16,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, This Black on Black Leather 2019 NX300 F Sport Package 2 is a one owner vehicle , Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
