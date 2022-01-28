Menu
2019 Lexus RX 350

47,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2019 Lexus RX 350

2019 Lexus RX 350

2019 Lexus RX 350

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,150KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8181027
  VIN: 2T2BZMCAXKC185107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

