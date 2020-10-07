+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2019 LEXUS RX 450h | HYBRID | F SPORT AWD | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | PANORMAIC ROOF | PREMIUM MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | PUSH BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Lexus RX450h is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 259HP V6 engine with Hybrid System. Lexus boasts confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. The F Sport package adds Front and Rear Performance Dampers that works together with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). The beautiful Black Exterior with Red Leather interior makes this combination truly desirable. Get to your destination safely and on time with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. Features like Radar Cruise Control and the Reverse Camera allow you to stay in control at all times. Enjoy the 12-Speaker Premium Sound System by Mark Levinson, with Lexus Enform suite apps. Enjoy the cold Canadian winters with Heated Leather Seats. Standard amenities include SmartAccess Push Start, Power Rear Door, Push Button Start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Drive Mode Select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power Liftgate and much more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain Impact Airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, and a Security System.
This Lexus 450h comes also with Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Wireless Charging, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, LED Fog Lamp,s Head-Up Display, Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor, 20" F SPORT Alloy Wheels, F-Sport Seats, 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System, 12.3" Touch Display, F SPORT Scuff Plates, 15 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, Lexus Navigation with Remote includes Embedded Navigation, Destination Assist (3 yr. trial), Enform Remote (3 yr. trial), Enform Safety Connect (3 yr. trial), Enform Service Connect (10 yr. trial)
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
