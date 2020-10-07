Menu
2019 Lexus RX

20,234 KM

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Lexus RX

2019 Lexus RX

450h, HYBRID, F SPORT AWD, NAV, CAM, BLINDSPOT

2019 Lexus RX

450h, HYBRID, F SPORT AWD, NAV, CAM, BLINDSPOT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6019536
  • Stock #: PC6258
  • VIN: 2T2BGMCA6KC030690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6258
  • Mileage 20,234 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LEXUS RX 450h | HYBRID | F SPORT AWD | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | PANORMAIC ROOF | PREMIUM MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | PUSH BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2019 Lexus RX450h is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 259HP V6 engine with Hybrid System. Lexus boasts confidence-inspiring All-Wheel-Drive System and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. The F Sport package adds Front and Rear Performance Dampers that works together with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). The beautiful Black Exterior with Red Leather interior makes this combination truly desirable. Get to your destination safely and on time with Lexus' onboard reliable Navigation. Features like Radar Cruise Control and the Reverse Camera allow you to stay in control at all times. Enjoy the 12-Speaker Premium Sound System by Mark Levinson, with Lexus Enform suite apps. Enjoy the cold Canadian winters with Heated Leather Seats. Standard amenities include SmartAccess Push Start, Power Rear Door, Push Button Start, HomeLink Garage Opener, Drive Mode Select, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio Power Liftgate and much more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain Impact Airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, and a Security System.







This Lexus 450h comes also with Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Wireless Charging, Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, LED Fog Lamp,s Head-Up Display, Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Tailgate with Kick Sensor, 20" F SPORT Alloy Wheels, F-Sport Seats, 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Air Recirculation Control System, 12.3" Touch Display, F SPORT Scuff Plates, 15 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, Lexus Navigation with Remote includes Embedded Navigation, Destination Assist (3 yr. trial), Enform Remote (3 yr. trial), Enform Safety Connect (3 yr. trial), Enform Service Connect (10 yr. trial)







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Rolling code security: remote
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Power windows: safety reverse
Axle ratio: 3.54
Laminated glass: acoustic
Interior accents: chrome
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Wheel spokes: 7
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Infotainment: Enform
Trip odometer: 2
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front fog lights: LED
Grocery bag holder
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Electric Motor HP: 165
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 123
Electric Motor Torque: 247
Center console trim: leatherette
Rocker panel color: black
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 259
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 247
Starter type: motor/generator
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Connected in-car apps: weather
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: lock operation
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
with washer
with read function
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
passenger seat cushion
in floor
metallic-tone
two 12V front
front pedestrian
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4600

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

