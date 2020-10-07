2019 Lexus RX

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Power Options Power Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Lumbar door unlock door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system range Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Rolling code security: remote Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Power windows: safety reverse Axle ratio: 3.54 Laminated glass: acoustic Interior accents: chrome 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Wheel spokes: 7 Front brake diameter: 12.9 Bumper detail: rear protector Rear seat: sliding Infotainment: Enform Trip odometer: 2 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Front fog lights: LED Grocery bag holder Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000 variable intermittent Battery disconnect Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Electric Motor HP: 165 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 123 Electric Motor Torque: 247 Center console trim: leatherette Rocker panel color: black Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 259 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 247 Starter type: motor/generator Pedestrian safety sound generation Connected in-car apps: weather Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Smart device app function: lock operation Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Navigation app: Scout GPS Link Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning reclining maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive with washer with read function vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking passenger seat cushion in floor metallic-tone two 12V front front pedestrian Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4600

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.