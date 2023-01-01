$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus UX
250H
59,832KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10042158
- Stock #: LN14417A
- VIN: JTHU9JBH1K2019355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14417A
- Mileage 59,832 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
