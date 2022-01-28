$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus UX
250H
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
41,245KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185005
- Stock #: 18835A
- VIN: JTHU9JBHXK2001405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18835A
- Mileage 41,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
