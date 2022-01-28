Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus UX

41,245 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus UX

250H

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 8185005
  2. 8185005
  3. 8185005
  4. 8185005
  5. 8185005
  6. 8185005
  7. 8185005
  8. 8185005
  9. 8185005
  10. 8185005
  11. 8185005
  12. 8185005
  13. 8185005
  14. 8185005
  15. 8185005
  16. 8185005
  17. 8185005
  18. 8185005
  19. 8185005
  20. 8185005
  21. 8185005
  22. 8185005
  23. 8185005
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,245KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185005
  • Stock #: 18835A
  • VIN: JTHU9JBHXK2001405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18835A
  • Mileage 41,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Lexus NX 300
 32,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus IS 300
 55,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus IS 300
 15,224 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory