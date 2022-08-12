Menu
2019 Lexus UX

56,772 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H

2019 Lexus UX

250H

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975350
  • Stock #: LN13960A
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH9K2019166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN13960A
  • Mileage 56,772 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

