PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2LT3KEL02898, RESERVE, 7 PASSENGERS, 8,700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, DUAL DVD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REVEL ULTIMA  20 Speaker Premium Audio, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Beige on Beige Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

2019 Lincoln Navigator

164,000 KM

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAM|DUAL DVD|PANOROOF

13182461

2019 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAM|DUAL DVD|PANOROOF

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LT3KEL02898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$38,900

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2019 Lincoln Navigator