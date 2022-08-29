2019 Maserati Levante

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9081406

9081406 Stock #: PC8661

PC8661 VIN: ZN661YUS3KX320195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8661

Mileage 68,767 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM driver seat door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 Carpet 2 Ride Control Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar 12 one-touch open/close Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Lighter element Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Rear air conditioning zones: dual Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Footwell lights Limited slip differential: rear Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 13 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Internet radio app: Pandora Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Skid plate(s): front Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Locking differential: rear Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Floor material: cargo area carpet Rear wiper: with washer Door sill trim: stainless steel Foot pedal trim: stainless steel 4WD type: on demand Premium brakes: Brembo Front brake width: 1.34 Fender lip moldings: body-color Sunshade: power side window Cross traffic alert: rear Rear brake width: 0.87 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Dash trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Watts: 900 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Axle ratio: 2.80 Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining mast maintenance due voice operated 12V front Google search self-leveling with read function 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks 4 total infrared-reflecting cooled compartment low battery anti-tow sensor Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: black Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.