2019 Maserati Levante
S GranSport, 430HP, SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9081406
- Stock #: PC8661
- VIN: ZN661YUS3KX320195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,767 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MASERATI LEVANTE S GRANSPORT | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 | 430HP | SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | WOOD TRIM | 12 WAY MEMORY SEATS | YELLOW CALIPERS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PARKING ASSIST | 12 SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 21 INCH RIMS | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2019 Maserati Levante S GranSport features a powerful Maranello-built 3.0-litre Twin Turbo V6 making 430 horsepower. The V6 is mated to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and the comfort of its All-Wheel drive system.
This Levante S features a Blue Emozione Mica exterior finish with a Full Natural Brown Leather interior, Wood trim and handcrafted metals making the interior feel Premium. This Levante is also equipped with 21" alloy wheels with Yellow Brake calipers.
Maserati's Touch Control Plus infotainment system is one of the best in this class SUV. Most vehicle functions, including the climate controls, are adjusted through the infotainment display with a secondary control knob just aft of the shifter on the center console.
The GranSport trim is all about Dynamic Elegance. It features a Black finish front grille with matching protection plates and roof rails. The GranSport also features side skirts and other details in the body colour, "GranSport" badging on each front wing, body colour brake calipers, Sport Seats with 12-way power adjustment and memory. In addition, there's a power-adjustable Sport steering wheel with multifunction buttons, brushed chrome gearshift paddles and power foot pedals with the Inox Sport finish. For day-to-day practicalities, the GranSport offers front and rear parking sensors and an advanced navigation system.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
