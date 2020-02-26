2019 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 1 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049670

10049670 Stock #: 19079

19079 VIN: JM1DKFC72K0434527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 69,105 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Auto ON/OFF Headlights Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter USB & AUX Port 7” Touchscreen

