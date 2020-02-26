Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

69,105 KM

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS Luxury w/ Bluetooth, Moonroof, Cruise Control

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS Luxury w/ Bluetooth, Moonroof, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

69,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049670
  • Stock #: 19079
  • VIN: JM1DKFC72K0434527

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,105 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/26/2020 with an estimated $12813.02 of damage. On which a $15889 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/04/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
USB & AUX Port
7” Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

