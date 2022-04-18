Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023. Was involved in an accident on 04/18/2022 with an estimated $3359.92 of damage. On which a $2652 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/10/2023 with an estimated $853.15 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2019 Mazda CX-3

11,911 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Nav

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,911KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFC76K0426110

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,911 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023. Was involved in an accident on 04/18/2022 with an estimated $3359.92 of damage. On which a $2652 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/10/2023 with an estimated $853.15 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Power Windows & Locks

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Glass Moonroof
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen
Automatic climate controls

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda CX-3