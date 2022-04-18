$23,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023. Was involved in an accident on 04/18/2022 with an estimated $3359.92 of damage. On which a $2652 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 11/10/2023 with an estimated $853.15 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.
