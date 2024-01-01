$19,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GX - Certified - Apple CarPlay
2019 Mazda CX-3
GX - Certified - Apple CarPlay
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
50,269KM
Used
VIN JM1DKDB74K1400590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, MAZDA CONNECT!
In a vehicle built on the premise that driving matters, life is no longer only about getting from Point A to Point B, but also about relishing the journey. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This low mileage SUV has just 50,269 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's eternal blue mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features come standard on this incredible Mazda CX-3 with GX trim and includes a 7 inch colour touchscreen display w/ MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 6 powerful speakers. Enjoy your daily commute with features such as a smart city brake system, advanced blind spot detection, remote keyless entry with push button start, a color rearview camera, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, side mirror turn signals and 60-40 split folding rear seat to make hauling cargo a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Connect, Touchscreen, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
160-POINT INSPECTION!
Mazda knows that the true measure of craftsmanship is found in the details. That's why each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is required to undergo an uncompromising 160-point inspection. 24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are covered across Canada and the Continental United States 24/7 with our complimentary Mazda Roadside Assistance Program. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PERIOD
We're so confident in our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that if you're not 100% satisfied, you can return your vehicle within 30 days or 3,000 kilometres of purchase, whichever occurs first. CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLIMITED WARRANTY
Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by our 7-year/140,000-kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty (whichever comes first) and is also eligible for the remaining balance of Mazda Unlimited Mileage Warranty.
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
