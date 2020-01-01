Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

NAV,BACKUP CAM !!!

2019 Mazda CX-3

NAV,BACKUP CAM !!!

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,654KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4477230
  • Stock #: P2653
  • VIN: JM1DKDB79K0402972
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX NAV,BACKUP CAM !!! CX-3 GX NAV,BACKUP CAM !!!, Blind spot sensor: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning. Snowflake White Pearl

FWD SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
6-Speed Automatic

Odometer is 3805 kilometers below market average!
MAZDA OF TORONTO IS PROUD TO HAVE BEEN NAMED THE #1 MAZDA DEALERSHIP IN ONTARIO FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW AND #2 IN Canada. At Mazda of Toronto, we see our dealership as much more than a place for transactions: more than a branded building to sell and service cars and suvs. Working together, we believe our dealership environment has the opportunity to become an epicenter of driving passion. Place where enthusiasts can experience and interact with a brand that truly celebrates driving. Places where people can become with you, with us and with the Mazda brand. Welcome to our Clubhouse of driving passion.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mazda of Toronto

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

Send A Message