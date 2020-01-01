6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2
416-642-7777
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX NAV,BACKUP CAM !!! CX-3 GX NAV,BACKUP CAM !!!, Blind spot sensor: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning. Snowflake White Pearl
FWD SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
6-Speed Automatic
Odometer is 3805 kilometers below market average!
MAZDA OF TORONTO IS PROUD TO HAVE BEEN NAMED THE #1 MAZDA DEALERSHIP IN ONTARIO FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW AND #2 IN Canada. At Mazda of Toronto, we see our dealership as much more than a place for transactions: more than a branded building to sell and service cars and suvs. Working together, we believe our dealership environment has the opportunity to become an epicenter of driving passion. Place where enthusiasts can experience and interact with a brand that truly celebrates driving. Places where people can become with you, with us and with the Mazda brand. Welcome to our Clubhouse of driving passion.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2