Recent Arrival! 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX NAV,BACKUP CAM !!! CX-3 GX NAV,BACKUP CAM !!!, Blind spot sensor: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning. Snowflake White Pearl



FWD SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

6-Speed Automatic



Odometer is 3805 kilometers below market average!

MAZDA OF TORONTO IS PROUD TO HAVE BEEN NAMED THE #1 MAZDA DEALERSHIP IN ONTARIO FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW AND #2 IN Canada. At Mazda of Toronto, we see our dealership as much more than a place for transactions: more than a branded building to sell and service cars and suvs. Working together, we believe our dealership environment has the opportunity to become an epicenter of driving passion. Place where enthusiasts can experience and interact with a brand that truly celebrates driving. Places where people can become with you, with us and with the Mazda brand. Welcome to our Clubhouse of driving passion.

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes

DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

