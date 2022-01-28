2019 Mazda CX-3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 8 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

PC7819 VIN: JM1DKFB7XK0405178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7819

Mileage 15,891 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Phone Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Front brake diameter: 11.6 Headlights: auto off Door trim: cloth Vanity mirrors: dual Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Fender lip moldings: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Cross traffic alert: rear Internet radio app: AHA Rear brake diameter: 11.1 halogen Impact absorbing seats: dual front Window defogger: rear Alternator: 100 amps Rocker panel color: black Axle ratio: 4.33 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone reclining rear folding maintenance due voice operated with washer with read function auto-locking Stitcher Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in. Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

