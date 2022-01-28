Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

15,891 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

SPORT, AWD, VOICE SYSTEM, BACKUP CAM,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

15,891KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8191347
  Stock #: PC7819
  VIN: JM1DKFB7XK0405178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7819
  • Mileage 15,891 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MAZDA CS-3 SPORT | SKYACTIV 2.0 LITER 4 CYLINDER | 148 HP | AWD | PUSH BUTTON START | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | MAZDA CONNECT | VOICE SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT | PANDORA | STITCHER | AUXILIARY JACK | 6 SPEAKER AUDIO | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Mazda has always been synonymous with ingenuity, from refining the rotary engine in 1967 to resurrecting the iconic roadster. Today Mazda's clever ingenuity brings us the 2019 Mazda CS-3 Sport equipped with the revolutionary Skyactiv Technology exclusive to only Mazda. With an efficient 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine the 2019 CS-3 embodies the goal to seamlessly create balance and precision. With stunning lines and a bold stance in combination with a responsive 148 HP engine, the 2019 CX-3 will leave you feeling invigorated and ready to engage.







With Mazda's signature Kodo Philosophy, the inside cabin is created with a clean insightful design to help eliminate distractions. The intuitive handling and modern amenities such as push-button start, steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, rear-view camera, and Mazda connect will leave you feeling connected to the world around you as you drive.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Panic Alarm
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Headlights: auto off
Door trim: cloth
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Fender lip moldings: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Cross traffic alert: rear
Internet radio app: AHA
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
halogen
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 100 amps
Rocker panel color: black
Axle ratio: 4.33
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
maintenance due
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

