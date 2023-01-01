Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

91,500 KM

Details

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD w/ HUD, Navi, Bose Audio

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD w/ HUD, Navi, Bose Audio

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

91,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031592
  • Stock #: 19019
  • VIN: JM3KFBEY4K0515370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob

Seating

COOLED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Led Headlights
USB & AUX PORTS
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Lane Keep Assist System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
NAPPA LEATHER TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
Frameless rearview mirror
Black Roof Lining
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Drivers Seat Position Memory
7” Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, BT, & Cruise Control
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
10 Speaker Bose Audio System
6 Way Power Passengers Seat
10 Way Power Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

