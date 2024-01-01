Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Mazda CX-5

57,300 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,300KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM4K1643053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

12V outlet
Radar Cruise Control
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Stop & Go Function
Proximity Entry & Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda CX-5