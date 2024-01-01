Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Mazda CX-5

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Mazda Radar Cruise Control

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Mazda Radar Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCM4K0635007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Lane Keep Assist System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Touchscreen
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Advanced Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda CX-5