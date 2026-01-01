2019 Mazda CX-5

Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Heads Up Display<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 86202

2019 Mazda CX-5

58,400 KM

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing
13518425

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Pedestrian Detection
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86202

