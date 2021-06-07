In a ruthless compact crossover segment, this 2019 Mazda CX5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior, and impressive styling. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 63,640 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux jacks, texting assistant, and internet radio capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
Front Vented Discs
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets|Front And Rear Map Lights|Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting|Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats|Carpet Floor Trim|Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch|Cargo Space Lights|Navigation ...
Clock and Radio Data System|Integrated Roof Antenna|Regular Amplifier|1 LCD Monitor In The Front|Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory
|Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material|8-Way Driver Seat|Passenger Seat|40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat|Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column|Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Whee...
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents|Leatherette Door Trim Insert|Leather Gear Shifter Material|Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Back-Up Camera||Head-up Display| Navigation| Cooled Seats| Sunroof| Woodgrain Trim| Leather Seats| Memory Seats| Premium Sound System| Power Liftgate| Active Driver Assistance| Heated Seats
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation|Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch|4.624 Axle Ratio|GVWR: TBD|Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel|Battery w/Run Down Protecti...
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|Delayed Accessory Power|Systems Monitor|Outside Temp Gauge|Digital/Analog Appearance|Head-Up Display|Redundant Digital Speedometer|Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints|2 Seatback Storage Pockets|Front Centre Armr...
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake|Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Silver Metallic Finish -inc: dark painted pockets|Tires: 225/55R19 AS|Steel Spare Wheel|Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo|Clearcoat Paint|Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glas...
