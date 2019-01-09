2019 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 1 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465156

9465156 Stock #: 16686

16686 VIN: JM3KFBCM7K0529389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16686

Mileage 52,140 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Automatic on/off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Safety Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Comfort Package Automatic dual zone climate control USB & AUX PORTS Lane Keep Assist System Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing) Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start 7” Touchscreen Display Power Moonroof w/Tilt Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.