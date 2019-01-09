Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

52,140 KM

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

GS AWD W/ Comfort Package, CarPlay, Heated Seats

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465156
  • Stock #: 16686
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM7K0529389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16686
  • Mileage 52,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/01/2019 with an estimated $4827.23 of damage. On which a $4957 claim was made. 2021 May 30 - Glass Record - $128.00

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear cross traffic alert
Comfort Package
Automatic dual zone climate control
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Keep Assist System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
7” Touchscreen Display
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go

