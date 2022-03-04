$41,988+ tax & licensing
$41,988
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
40,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8619926
- Stock #: P4588
- VIN: JM3TCBDY8K0322170
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 40,750 KM
In the 2019 CX-9, you can expect exhilarating power and superb fuel economy alongside stunning design and a finely crafted interior. This 2019 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
This 2019 CX-9 offers everything that Mazda is known for; fuel efficient engines, top quality materials and elegant designs. Sporty handling makes it a lot of fun to drive as this SUV rolls quietly on the highway making even long journeys comfortable and enjoyable. This next level driving experience is delivered in a plush and stylistically elevated interior that never comes off as boring.This SUV has 40,750 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT AWD. Upgrading to this GT is a great choice as it comes with features like a larger 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled leather seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
