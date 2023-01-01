Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

65,538 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

GT Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

65,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056408
  • Stock #: 19099
  • VIN: 3MZBPADM7KM112489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Leather wrapped shifter
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls
Automatic dual zone climate control
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
8.8” Wide Display
Drivers Seat Memory Function
10 Way Power Drivers Seat
Pedestrian Detection System

