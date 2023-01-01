2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 5 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10056408

10056408 Stock #: 19099

19099 VIN: 3MZBPADM7KM112489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 65,538 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Premium Sound System Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Rear Cross Traffic Alert Smart City Brake Support Lane Keep Assist Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Automatic on/off headlights Additional Features Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY USB port Leather wrapped shifter Leather trimmed upholstery Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls Automatic dual zone climate control Led Headlights Forward Obstruction Warning High Beam Control System 60/40 Split Rear Seats Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Driver Attention Alert Distance Recognition Support System Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Advanced Keyless Entry Manual Adjustable Front Seats Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go 8.8” Wide Display Drivers Seat Memory Function 10 Way Power Drivers Seat Pedestrian Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.