2019 Mazda MAZDA3

96,968 KM

Details Description Features

$24,790

+ tax & licensing
$24,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

GT Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639185
  • Stock #: 23462
  • VIN: 3MZBPADM6KM103427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Automatic dual zone climate control
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Attention Alert
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
8.8” Wide Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

