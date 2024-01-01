$25,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,853KM
VIN JM1BPAMM4K1106763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour MAROON
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32741
- Mileage 45,853 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Driver's Seats, LED Headlights, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:
Power Driver's Seats
LED Headlights
Rearview Camera
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Leather Seats
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
8-speakers
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
12-speakers
Active Driving Display
8.8" Display
Smart Brake Support Rear
Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Power Driver's Seats
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Clutch
647-559-3297
