NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Drivers Seats, LED Headlights, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:<br> <br>Power Drivers Seats<br>LED Headlights<br>Rearview Camera<br>Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring<br>Leather Seats<br>Navigation<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32741

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

45,853 KM

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Sport GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Sport GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
45,853KM
VIN JM1BPAMM4K1106763

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32741
  • Mileage 45,853 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Driver's Seats, LED Headlights, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:

Power Driver's Seats
LED Headlights
Rearview Camera
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Leather Seats
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32741

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
8-speakers
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
12-speakers
Active Driving Display
8.8" Display
Smart Brake Support Rear
Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Power Driver's Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

