This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>LED Headlights<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>8.8 Colour Display<br>Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33681

Sport GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN JM1BPALM2K1136541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

8-speakers
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
8.8" Colour Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

