2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,000KM
VIN JM1BPALM2K1136541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
LED Headlights
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
8.8" Colour Display
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33681
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
8-speakers
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
8.8" Colour Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Mazda MAZDA3