This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System , Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>8.8 Wide Colour Display<br>Heated Front Seats<br>8-Speakers<br>Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34376

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

78,660 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,660KM
VIN JM1BPBCM8K1127073

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,660 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System , Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Rearview Camera
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
8.8" Wide Colour Display
Heated Front Seats
8-Speakers
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34376

Power Driver's Seat

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

POWER MOONROOF

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Heated Side Mirrors
8-speakers
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
8.8" Wide Colour Display

2019 Mazda MAZDA3