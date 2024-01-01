$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,716KM
VIN 3MZBPADM1KM104050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,716 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Drivers Seat, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Drivers Seat, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!

The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 include:
The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Power Drivers Seat
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Forward Obstruction Warning
Distance Recognition System
High Beam Control
LED Taillights
USB Ports
Emergency Brake Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36359
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Dynamic Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Traction Control System
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Auto Headlights
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Obstruction Warning
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Driver Attention Alert
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
High Beam Control
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Active Driving Display
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8.8" Display
Distance Recognition System
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Electronic Parking Break
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Mazda MAZDA3