Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,716 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Drivers Seat, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Power Drivers Seat
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Forward Obstruction Warning
Distance Recognition System
High Beam Control
LED Taillights
USB Ports
Emergency Brake Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36359

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Traction Control System
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Auto Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Obstruction Warning
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Driver Attention Alert
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
High Beam Control
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Active Driving Display
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
8.8" Display
Distance Recognition System
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Electronic Parking Break
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Mazda MAZDA3