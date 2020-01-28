Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

NAV,SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATING !!!

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

NAV,SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATING !!!

Location

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,822KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607667
  • Stock #: P2679
  • VIN: 3MZBPADM9KM110761
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival! 2019 Mazda Mazda3 GT NAV,SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATING !!! Mazda3 GT NAV,SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATING !!!, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Blind spot sensor: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning, Bose Premium Sound System, Compass, Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy. Snowflake White Pearl Mica

FWD I4
6-Speed Automatic


MAZDA OF TORONTO IS PROUD TO HAVE BEEN NAMED THE #1 MAZDA DEALERSHIP IN ONTARIO FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW AND #2 IN Canada. At Mazda of Toronto, we see our dealership as much more than a place for transactions: more than a branded building to sell and service cars and suv’s. Working together, we believe our dealership environment has the opportunity to become an epicenter of driving passion. Place where enthusiasts can experience and interact with a brand that truly celebrates driving. Places where people can become with you, with us and with the Mazda brand. Welcome to our Clubhouse of driving passion.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Bose Sound System
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Mazda of Toronto

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

