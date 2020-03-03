Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

$31,150

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4701084
  • Stock #: NEW82050
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

MAZDA DEF INCENTIVE APPLIED. Welcome to Mazda of Toronto Mazda of Toronto is Ontario's #1 Volume Mazda Dealership.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Bose Sound System
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mazda of Toronto

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

