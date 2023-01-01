Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

61,496 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS AWD w/ Luxury Package, CarPlay & Android Auto

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS AWD w/ Luxury Package, CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,496KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766501
  • Stock #: 17533
  • VIN: JM1BPBLM7K1128361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear cross traffic alert
Smart City Brake Support

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Luxury Package
USB port
Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls
Automatic dual zone climate control
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Lane Keep Assist
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
8.8” Wide Display
Pedestrian Detection System
10 Way Power Drivers Seat W/ Memory

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

