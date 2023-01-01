2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 4 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9766501

9766501 Stock #: 17533

17533 VIN: JM1BPBLM7K1128361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 61,496 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Options Power Windows & Locks Safety Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Rear cross traffic alert Smart City Brake Support Convenience Automatic on/off headlights Additional Features Luxury Package USB port Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls Automatic dual zone climate control Led Headlights Forward Obstruction Warning High Beam Control System Lane Keep Assist 60/40 Split Rear Seats Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Driver Attention Alert Distance Recognition Support System Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Power Moonroof w/Tilt Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go 8.8” Wide Display Pedestrian Detection System 10 Way Power Drivers Seat W/ Memory

