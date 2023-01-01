Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

62,297 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9766510
  2. 9766510
  3. 9766510
  4. 9766510
  5. 9766510
  6. 9766510
  7. 9766510
  8. 9766510
  9. 9766510
  10. 9766510
  11. 9766510
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766510
  • Stock #: 17536
  • VIN: 3MZBPAB79KM104536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17536
  • Mileage 62,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert

Additional Features

USB port
Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls
Led Headlights
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
8.8” Wide Display
Air Condition w/Manual Climate Controls
Automatic Off Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 9,199 KM
$30,590 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 59,133 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2018 Acura ILX Premi...
 2,179 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory