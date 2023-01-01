Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

31,432 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ 8.8” Wide Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ 8.8” Wide Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

31,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849017
  • Stock #: 17941
  • VIN: JM1BPALM8K1137211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17941
  • Mileage 31,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Leather wrapped shifter
Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls
Automatic dual zone climate control
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Lane Keep Assist
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
8.8” Wide Display
Pedestrian Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

