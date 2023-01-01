2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 4 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9849017

9849017 Stock #: 17941

17941 VIN: JM1BPALM8K1137211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17941

Mileage 31,432 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Rear Cross Traffic Alert Smart City Brake Support Convenience Automatic on/off headlights Additional Features USB port Leather wrapped shifter Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls Automatic dual zone climate control Led Headlights Forward Obstruction Warning High Beam Control System Lane Keep Assist 60/40 Split Rear Seats Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Driver Attention Alert Distance Recognition Support System Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Manual Adjustable Front Seats Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go 8.8” Wide Display Pedestrian Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.