Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

4MATIC | APPLE CARPLAY | NO ACCIDENTS |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

4MATIC | APPLE CARPLAY | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

  1. 1688571571
  2. 1688571570
  3. 1688571570
  4. 1688571571
  5. 1688571571
  6. 1688571571
  7. 1688571571
  8. 1688571571
  9. 1688571569
  10. 1688571569
  11. 1688571569
  12. 1688571569
  13. 1688571569
  14. 1688571569
  15. 1688571570
  16. 1688571570
  17. 1688571570
  18. 1688571570
  19. 1688571570
  20. 1688571570
  21. 1688571570
  22. 1688571570
  23. 1688571570
  24. 1688571570
  25. 1688571570
  26. 1688571570
  27. 1688571570
  28. 1688571570
  29. 1688571570
  30. 1688571570
  31. 1688571570
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144122
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB2KJ103383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / BACKUP CAM / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!

 

4MATIC, 4 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Cam, Blindspot Monitor, Active Brake Assist, Active Attention Assist, Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting, Leather, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Panoramic Roof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Seat Kinetics, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!! 

 

Financing Available 

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3 

 

416-831-0578 

 

info@mapleccars.ca 

 

www.mapleccars.ca 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $699 for safety

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple C Cars

2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 76,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 86,001 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot AWD...
 71,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Maple C Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

Call Dealer

416-831-XXXX

(click to show)

416-831-0578

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory