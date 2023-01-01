2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale $31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10144122

10144122 VIN: WDD3F4HB2KJ103383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

