$31,995+ tax & licensing
416-831-0578
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
4MATIC | APPLE CARPLAY | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$31,995
- Listing ID: 10144122
- VIN: WDD3F4HB2KJ103383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / BACKUP CAM / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!
4MATIC, 4 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Cam, Blindspot Monitor, Active Brake Assist, Active Attention Assist, Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting, Leather, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Panoramic Roof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Seat Kinetics, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $699 for safety
