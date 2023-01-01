Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

37,402 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

A 250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10354794
  • Stock #: 20870
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB5KJ059542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
Full Digital Cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

