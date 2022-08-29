Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

45,000 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

A 250 4MATIC AMG SPORT PREMIUM PKG-PANO-45KMS-CERTIFIED

A 250 4MATIC AMG SPORT PREMIUM PKG-PANO-45KMS-CERTIFIED

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9276910
  • Stock #: 22-141422
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB7KJ046422

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-141422
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$**{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 45,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.! LOW LOW KMS!!!  ** ONE OWNER - 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** BALANCE OF MERCEDES BENZ'S COMPREHENSIVE 4YR/80,000KM BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!  **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


**************** LUXURY//CLASS//STYLE & PERFORMANCE!***********************


FULLY LOADED AMG SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE!! Finished In POLAR WHITE On ALCANTARA SUEDE & RED CONTRAST STITCHING! 2.0L 4CYL TURBO!! 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE! Fully Equipped With PANORAMIC ROOF! XENON LIGHTS! BACKUP CAMERA! Navigation! Vision/Light PKG.! Heated Seats! PUSH BUTTON START! APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! DYNAMIC SELECT! DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE! COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION! BLIND SPOT ASSIST! ATTENTION ASSIST! PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING! ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST With Cross-Traffic Function! Sport Suspension! Bluetooth Hands Free Phone & Audio! Cruise Control! LEDS! Dual Exhaust! 18" AMG RIMS & More!!! SYNTHETIC OIL/FILTER CHANGE! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

