2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

50,018 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A220 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

50,018KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9287554
  Stock #: PC8862
  VIN: WDD3G4FBXKW030640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8862
  • Mileage 50,018 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES BENZ A220 4MATIC | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | MBCONNECT | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | 360 CAMERA | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST | DISTRONIC | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | REMOTE ENGINE START | EXIT WARNING ASSISTANT | MEMORY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | LIVE TRAFFIC CAPABILITY | PANORMAIC ROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CRUISE CONTROL | ROAD SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | HIGH PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS | SPORTS SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING | MIRROR PACKAGE | AMG 18'' WHEELS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | LIGHT AND SIGHT PACKAGE







The 2019 Mercedes A220 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! Its powered by a 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4-cylinder making 188 horsepower. The A Class features a 4Matic All-Wheel Drive System which means increased reliability and traction in difficult road conditions.







This A220 comes in a Polar White exterior finish with the AMG Styling / AMG Sport Package and Black leather / microfiber DINAMICA interior with Red contrast stitching throughout, Black open-pore linden wood trim, Ambient Lighting, Sport Seats, Navigation, Parking Assist Package with a 360-degree Camera, a Nappa leather Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
12
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake width: 1.2
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake width: 0.4
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Steering ratio: 14.4
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Alternator: 115 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
Gesture infotainment controls
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Infotainment: MBUX
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

