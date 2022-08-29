$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A220 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$34,800
- Listing ID: 9287554
- Stock #: PC8862
- VIN: WDD3G4FBXKW030640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ A220 4MATIC | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | MBCONNECT | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | 360 CAMERA | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST | DISTRONIC | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | REMOTE ENGINE START | EXIT WARNING ASSISTANT | MEMORY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | LIVE TRAFFIC CAPABILITY | PANORMAIC ROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CRUISE CONTROL | ROAD SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | HIGH PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS | SPORTS SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING | MIRROR PACKAGE | AMG 18'' WHEELS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | LIGHT AND SIGHT PACKAGE
The 2019 Mercedes A220 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! Its powered by a 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4-cylinder making 188 horsepower. The A Class features a 4Matic All-Wheel Drive System which means increased reliability and traction in difficult road conditions.
This A220 comes in a Polar White exterior finish with the AMG Styling / AMG Sport Package and Black leather / microfiber DINAMICA interior with Red contrast stitching throughout, Black open-pore linden wood trim, Ambient Lighting, Sport Seats, Navigation, Parking Assist Package with a 360-degree Camera, a Nappa leather Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel and more.
