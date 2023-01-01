Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

54,964 KM

Details Description Features

$33,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,940

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 250 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Bluetooth, Push Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 250 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Bluetooth, Push Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9836714
  2. 9836714
  3. 9836714
  4. 9836714
  5. 9836714
  6. 9836714
  7. 9836714
  8. 9836714
  9. 9836714
  10. 9836714
  11. 9836714
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,940

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836714
  • Stock #: 17837
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB8KJ069384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17837
  • Mileage 54,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
rain sensing windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Blind Spot Monitoring
Drive Select
auto high beam control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB-C ports
Driver Attention Assist
Automatic Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror & Outside Mirrors
Road Sign Recognition System
Automatic A/C Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 54,221 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 Technik...
 25,381 KM
$44,490 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 65,000 KM
$31,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory