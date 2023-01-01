Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

10,114 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Cam

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177116
  • Stock #: 19903
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB3KU320398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

