Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

9,419 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5364995
  2. 5364995
  3. 5364995
  4. 5364995
  5. 5364995
  6. 5364995
  7. 5364995
  8. 5364995
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5364995
  • Stock #: PC5746
  • VIN: WDDWJ8EBXKF925505

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

9,419KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5746
  • Mileage 9,419 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES C300 | 4MATIC AWD | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Experience the efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine, 7-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine 2019 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC. Sleek Black exterior, and a low-maintenance Black leather interior. Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera, large Panoramic Roof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blindspot Detection, and Memory Seats. Convenient features like Rain-Sensing Wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one priority so this C300 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 Airbags, Stability and Traction Control, and TPMS. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario Vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Land Rover Disc...
 74,860 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 120,554 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 59,266 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory