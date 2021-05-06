2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC COUPE | AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | HERMES LTE MODULE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | REMOTE ENGINE START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 12.3INCH DISPLAY | FOLDING MIRRORS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED SCREEN WASH | LEATHER SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | 18" AMG TWIN-SPOKE WHEELS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes C300 4Matic Coupe offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine with 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. For better driving experience you will also get steering wheel mounted paddle shifters to roll through the gears. With the confidence of 4Matic All-Wheel-Drive system in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. The heated Steering Wheel and Seats will be an added extra on colder days. This C300 model is in sleek Black Exterior colour. The Night Package has blacked out certain exterior Trim elements like the trim around the windows and some inserts in bumpers. The AMG Package adds Sports Seats, Steering wheels and more aggressive Exterior elements.
This C-Class has the new full digital dash and the new larger infotainment display. Through that you will be able to access all the features of the car and connect your phone with Apple Carplay or Android Auto. The car has also HERMES LTE unit. With that unit you will have option to have wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge
Enjoy on-road guidance from a 12.4 inch COMAND display Navigation System, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and Memory Seats. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4