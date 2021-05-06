Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

75,839 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC, AWD, AMG PKG, NIGHT PKG, CAM, NAV, BT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC, AWD, AMG PKG, NIGHT PKG, CAM, NAV, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7126213
  2. 7126213
  3. 7126213
  4. 7126213
  5. 7126213
  6. 7126213
Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

75,839KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7126213
  • Stock #: PC6915
  • VIN: WDDWJ8EB1KF774067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6915
  • Mileage 75,839 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC COUPE | AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | HERMES LTE MODULE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | REMOTE ENGINE START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 12.3INCH DISPLAY | FOLDING MIRRORS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED SCREEN WASH | LEATHER SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | 18" AMG TWIN-SPOKE WHEELS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2019 Mercedes C300 4Matic Coupe offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 2.0L engine with 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. For better driving experience you will also get steering wheel mounted paddle shifters to roll through the gears. With the confidence of 4Matic All-Wheel-Drive system in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. The heated Steering Wheel and Seats will be an added extra on colder days. This C300 model is in sleek Black Exterior colour. The Night Package has blacked out certain exterior Trim elements like the trim around the windows and some inserts in bumpers. The AMG Package adds Sports Seats, Steering wheels and more aggressive Exterior elements.







This C-Class has the new full digital dash and the new larger infotainment display. Through that you will be able to access all the features of the car and connect your phone with Apple Carplay or Android Auto. The car has also HERMES LTE unit. With that unit you will have option to have wifi hotspot, live traffic, remote engine start, remote vehicle monitoring, services for vehicle setup, concierge







Enjoy on-road guidance from a 12.4 inch COMAND display Navigation System, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and Memory Seats. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Apple CarPlay
Power Steering Wheel
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake width: 1.3
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
Steering ratio: 15.5
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: 0.5
Integrated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
speed sensitive
element
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 75,839 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X4 xDrive28...
 88,900 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 42,696 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory